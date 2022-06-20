Nigeria announce friendly against former world champions Japan

Randy Waldrum’s team will take on the two-time AFC Women's Asian Cup champions, the first meeting between the two nations since 2004

The Nigeria Football Federation has announced the Nigeria women’s national team will face Japan in an international friendly.

The potential cracker will be held on Thursday, October 6 at the Noevir Stadium in Kobe.

“Nine-time African champions and Fifa World Cup ever-present Nigeria will take on the senior women national team of Japan in a prestige international friendly match at the Noevir Stadium, Kobe on Thursday, 6th October this year,” an NFF statement made available to GOAL read.

"The date falls within one of the Fifa women's international windows for this year. Nadeshiko Japan, which is the alias of the women national team of Japan, are rated 13th in the world, while the Super Falcons are 39th.

“Both teams have clashed only once at a competitive level – at the 2004 Olympic Women’s Football Tournament. Nadeshiko pipped the Falcons 1-0 at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus on 14th August 2004.”

Randy Waldrum’s side are currently preparing for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations billed for Morocco. There, they would be aiming to win the African diadem for a record time as well as book a place in the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup scheduled for Australia and New Zealand.

If all things go as planned for the West Africans, the fixture against the Asians would serve as part of their build-up for the global football showpiece next year.

In April, Nigeria squared up against Canada in a doubled-header friendly. After losing the first match 2-0 at the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on April 9, the Super Falcons recorded a 2-2 draw against the Canadians three days later.

For the Japanese side coached by Futoshi Ikeda, they are unbeaten in their last six international matches in all competitions.

Before trying the Africans for size, they would face Serbia, Finland, Korea Republic, Chinese Taipei and China PR.

Japan have already qualified for the 2023 World Cup as semi-finalists of the AFC Women's Asian Cup.

When the competition commences next year, they would be aiming to emerge as champions for the second time.