Nicolas Pepe's brace fires Lille past Marseille

The Ivorian forward is enjoying his best goalscoring form in a single season after surpassing his goal tally in the 2017-18 campaign

Nicolas Pepe inspired Lille to a 2-1 win over Marseille with his brace in Friday's Ligue 1 match.

The 23-year-old found the back of the net in each half of the encounter as Christophe Galtier's side maintained their second spot in the league standings.

Pepe broke the deadlock at the Orange Velodrome from the penalty spot moments before the half-time.

After the restart, the Cote d'Ivoire international sealed maximum points for the Great Danes with a stoppage time effort before Mario Balotelli halved the deficit with his maiden goal for Rudi Garcia's charges.

Pepe has now scored 15 goals in 22 games this season, surpassing last season's feat of 13 goals in 36 league outings.

The result helped Lille maintain their impressive winning start to the new year by making it five wins in five games across all competitions in January.

They are 10 points behind leaders PSG who still have three league outstanding matches at hand.