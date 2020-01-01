Niasse: Everton confirm release of Senegal forward

The Senegal international’s contract with the Toffees will not be renewed when it expires at the end of this month

Premier League side have confirmed Oumar Niasse will be released along with Cuco Martina and Luke Garbutt when their contracts end in June.

Niasse joined the Goodison Park outfit in February 2016 for a fee of around £13.5 million from Russian club .

The international made his debut for the Foxes against Bournemouth on February 20, replacing Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.

The forward went on to score eight goals in 35 Premier League appearances during his four-year stay with the Toffees

Niasse also spent part of his time with on loan with , where he found the back of the net four times in 17 league games but his effort was not enough to prevent the ‎KCOM Stadium outfit from relegating to the Championship in 2017.

The 30-year-old forward also featured for English second division side and played 13 times for the Bluebirds, having joined the side in January.

On Thursday, the Toffees announced the imminent departure of the forward along with two other first-team players.

“Everton can confirm Oumar Niasse, Cuco Martina and Luke Garbutt will leave the Club when their current contracts expire at the end of the month,” read a statement from Everton website.

“Everton wishes to thank all departing players for their contribution throughout their time at the Club.”

Niasse only featured in three league games for Everton in this campaign and will become a free agent at the end of this month.

The striker has nine caps for Senegal and was not part of the squad that finished as runner-up in the 2019 in .

In the U23, the Goodison Park outfit also announced the release of 19-year-old Nigerian winger Korede Adedoyin.

The contracts of Morgan Feeney, Alex Denny, Matty Foulds, Manasse Mampala and Kieran Phillips, who is currently on loan with the U23 team of will also not be renewed when it expires at the end of June.