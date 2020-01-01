Nhlapo 'ready to play in any position at SuperSport United'

The utility player can be a direct replacement for Dean Furman who is set to leave the club at the end of the season

SuperSport United defender Siyabonga Nhlapo says that he is up for any role on the pitch as coach Kaitano Tembo is looking for a possible replacement for captain Dean Furman.

Defensive midfielder Furman has decided against renewing his contract which expires at the end of the season and is set to leave Matsatsantsa.

Replacing the influential Furman might not be an easy task for Tembo, who has sometimes played Nhlapo as a midfield anchorman this season.

Nhlapo, though, says that he does not mind being switched from his natural right-back position.

“It is up to the coach where he decides to utilise me. If the coach feels comfortable for me to play in that role [defensive midfield], I think I can do my best like in any position that I am deployed in,” Nhlapo told Phakaaathi.

“Nothing has been said to me [about replacing Furman] and there are youngsters who are capable of playing there and they can grow in that position and do well in the national team.

"As for me, I am an all-rounder, I can play centre-back, I can play right-back, right-wing and holding midfielder.

“I have got the engine for that and I have done well in the last 12 years in regards to my shape, consistency and my professionalism.”

Nhlapo began his professional career at Jomo Cosmos where he says he first learnt to be versatile.

“Thanks to my upbringing at Cosmos, I was played in a lot of positions at an early age so I think I can handle any load," he continued.

"I think I can adjust to anything, and if given the chance – depending on the tactics that day – to go upfront and play a bit further, I can do that."

Before going into the transfer market to look for Furman’s heir, Tembo can also mould either Jamie Webber or Sipho Mbule into defensive midfielders.