Nhlapo: Chippa United sign former Ajax Cape Town captain

The centre back is back in the elite league after leading the Urban Warriors to a second spot finish in the NFD

have announced the signing of former Cape Town captain Isaac Nhlapo.

The Chilli Boys have been among the busiest Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs in the transfer market as they reinforce their squad ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Nhlapo has become the Eastern Cape-based side's sixth signing in the current window and he arrives a day after the club announced the signing of former midfielder Ryan Rae.

Chippa released the following statement on Friday afternoon:

A club statement read: "We are delighted to announce the signing of centre-back Isaac Nhlapo."

"The Bafana Bafana defender and former Ajax Cape Town captain has signed a two-year with a year extension option contract with the Chilli Boys."

The Chilli Boys have also signed former forward Bienvenu Eva Nga, Namibia international Riaan Hanamub, nomadic midfielder Sizwe Mdlinzo and ex-Bloemfontein winger Ramasimong Maloisane.

The club indicated that Nhalpo will be their last signing in the current window with the new campaign set to start next month.

"Isaac Nhlapo is our last signing for this window period."

"In the coming week the club will reveal other signings and youngsters that have been promoted from our development structures," another statement read.

Nhlapo made 29 appearances across all competitions and netted once in the process for the Urban Warriors in the 2019/20 season.

The 29-year-old played for the now-defunct Platinum Stars in the PSL between 2014 and 2017.

He led Ajax to a second spot finish in the National First Division (NFD) this past season and they qualified for the PSL promotional/relegation playoffs.

The team failed to secure promotion to the elite league after finishing second in the playoffs behind Black , who retained their status in the PSL.

Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam have since sold their 51% share in Ajax Cape Town.