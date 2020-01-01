Ngwevela: Mamelodi Sundowns must win Club World Cup, overtake Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

The two Gauteng giants are the only South African clubs that have won the most prestigious club competition on the continent

medical team member Sakhumzi Ngwevela has revealed what makes Pitso Mosimane special.

When Mosimane arrived at Masandawana in December 2012, the club had failed to win a major trophy in four years.

Ngwevela, who is the club's physiotherapist, has sat on a bench led by the accomplished mentor as the Brazilians amassed nine trophies in the last eight years.

“What works for Pitso is that he is able to strike a balance. He comes from the township," Ngwevela told Far Post.

"He understands the township mentality of the players. He also wants to learn what other professionals are doing in terms of sports science. He has a keen interest in that."

Having been born in a township called Kagiso in Johannesburg west, Mosimane has won the most titles (four) a record which he shares with Ted Dumitru, Gavin Hunt and Gordon Igesund.

“He is one of those coaches who, when he asks for your opinion, even if you disagree with him, he doesn’t take things personally," he continued.

"He understands you want to help him. He allows us space to advise him. He just doesn’t want you to tell him things he wants to hear."

Mosimane recently renewed his contract with the Tshwane giants and Ngwevela believes that the team is going to break records under the former Bafana Bafana coach's guidance.

“I want to tell and show my grandchildren that I was there when Sundowns broke all the records. Right now it’s us and [Orlando] Pirates who have won the Caf once," he added.

"So, we are equal. We need another win to be ahead of them. Even with cup titles, it is Chiefs who are leading. We need to break records by winning more than them. We have been to the Club World Cup but we need to win it."

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the indefinite suspension of the 2019/20 PSL season since March 2020, but clubs are now allowed to train in the current level 3 of lockdown.

Ngwevela can’t wait to get to reunite with his Sundowns family as the Tshwane giants look to clinch the PSL title for the third time in a row if the current season resumes.

“I miss being with my second family – laughing and singing with the players. We see each other via Zoom meetings but it’s not like being there with the people," he explained.

"I can’t wait for football to come back on. We have to be back and continue our race for the league title. We have to win it.”