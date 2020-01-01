Ngwenya: Sirino's possible departure to Al Ahly will raise Mamelodi Sundowns' profile

The 29-year-old has reportedly agreed to join the Cairo giants, but Downs are said to be not keen on letting him go

Former midfielder Manqoba Ngwenya feels the club’s profile would improve if attacker Gaston Sirino joins .

The Uruguayan has been strongly linked with a move to the eight-time African champions where his former Downs coach Pitso Mosimane is reportedly eager for a reunion.

Sundowns stole the limelight when they won the 2016 Caf title and their subsequent participation at the Fifa Club World Cup, albeit they struggled there.

More teams

With Mosimane’s move to Ahly in September also thrusting the Brazilians into the spotlight again, Ngwenya feels that the club’s image would be boosted if Sirino moves to .

Ngwenya also believes Sirino’s departure would open playing opportunities for upcoming Downs stars like Promise Mkhuma.

“When Patrice Motsepe bought this team he wanted international teams to recognise our players and now it’s happening,” said Ngwenya as per Sowetan Live.

“If Sirino really leaves, that would be good for Sundowns’ profile…it will show that we can produce big players and also the move will give the likes of Mkhuma a chance to play regularly.”

Sirino arrived at Downs in January 2018 from Bolivian side Bolivar and he has already completed two full seasons at Chloorkop.

In June 2020, he extended his Sundowns contract by a further five years amid already reported interest from Al Ahly which is said to have now been heightened by Mosimane's arrival in Cairo.

A source told Sowetan Live that Sirino is "keen" to join the Egyptian giants but the Brazilians are the stumbling block.

“Sirino has agreed to join Al Ahly in principle…he’s so keen to work with coach Pitso again. The biggest problem is that Sundowns have not accepted Al Ahly’s offer…that’s the hindrance for now,’’ the Sowetan source said.

Article continues below

With the Uruguayan injured, he is yet to feature in any of Sundowns’ matches this season.

His much-anticipated attacking partnership with the club’s new signings Kermit Erasmus, Peter Shalulile and Gift Motupa is yet to be witnessed.

Despite making huge signings for this season, Sundowns have been struggling for consistency and face in Wednesday’s league match at Cape Town Stadium.