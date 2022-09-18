Ngubane: Where was Kaizer Chiefs' plan to bring in Mosimane?

The veteran tactician feels the current Amakhosi coach is not tried and tested to lead a big club

Former Maritzburg United and Black Leopards coach Mlungisi Ngubane believes Arthur Zwane is not ripe to coach Kaizer Chiefs and the Soweto giants should have brought in an experienced coach like Pitso Mosimane.

Zwane was appointed Chiefs coach, replacing Stuart Baxter and tasked with the huge responsibility to end Amakhosi’s long wait for silverware.

But before being placed at the helm of the Chiefs ship, the 49-year-old was already in the coaching system of the club, working as assistant coach to Baxter and Gavin Hunt.

He also coached the Soweto giants’ reserve side, working with a few players who are now playing first-team football.

“As a chairman, if you don’t have a plan, you will only think about saving your club’s status. But if you have a plan, you will know things will take time to get into shape,” Ngubane told KickOff.

“The person you have entrusted with your plan, is he the right one? You can’t give a short-term plan to somebody who is not tried and tested. The likes of Arthur Zwane are still new, Chiefs is a big club. I thought they were going to rope in Pitso [Mosimane] to be part of their project.

“DDC and the PSL are not the same. Because even today I don’t think Chiefs can tell you how they found themselves in the final of the Caf Champions League. But in the final, their luck ran out.

“This time of the season, experienced players are starting to realise if coaches are the real deal or what.”

Chiefs have been blowing hot and cold in the Premier Soccer League campaign, struggling to catch up with the level of Mamelodi Sundowns.

After eight league games, they are ninth on the table with five points less than log leaders Masandawana.

“Arthur must be given 10 games to prove himself. It’s not like he is new in the team, even last season he was there,” said Ngubane.

“After 10 games Chiefs must be among the leaders. If the likes of Richards Bay can do it, then what can stop Chiefs?”

After beating SuperSport United on Saturday, Chiefs now prepare to meet struggling Swallows FC after the Fifa international break.