Ngoma: Zwane opens up on Kaizer Chiefs' interest in DR Congo international

The 48-year-old is busy preparing for his first season as a first team head coach and he has shown his faith in local-born central midfielders

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane has explained why the club is no longer interested in Fabrice Ngoma.

The DR Congo international is currently a free agent after parting ways with Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Amid reports tipping him to join the Soweto giants, his agent informed GOAL that Chiefs were yet to make an offer for Ngoma in a recent exclusive interview.

Zwane has explained that he is happy with his options in Ngoma's position hence the club has not made an offer for the towering central midfielder.

"We wanted Ngoma two years ago but we couldn't get him then," Zwane told Ikwekwezi FM.

"But when he became available we had players already who play as a six (defensive midfielder), we have (Phathutshedzo) Nange, Cole (Alexander), (Yusuf) Maart and (Siyethemba) Sithebe.

"So we don't have the space for him, our priority is two play South African-born players in order to boost the national team (Bafana Bafana)."

In 2019, Ngoma was linked with Chiefs just before he joined Raja from DR Congo's AS Vita Club and he went on to help the North African giants clinch the Caf Confederation Cup and Botola League title.

The former Ifeanyi Ubah player was part of the Vita side that clinched the 2017-18 Congolese Super Ligue 1 title - beating TP Mazembe to the championship.