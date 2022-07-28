The 28-year-old remains a free agent after leaving the Moroccan giants and he is busy assessing offers with his suitors

DR Congo international Fabrice Ngoma's representative has addressed fresh reports tipping the central midfielder to join Simba SC and not Kaizer Chiefs.

The Tanzanian giants are the latest club to be linked with Ngoma, who is a free agent after leaving Raja Casablanca earlier this month and Chiefs have also been credited with an interest in the lanky player.

Ngoma's agent, Faustino Mukandila, insisted that he is yet to be approached by either Simba or Chiefs, but he did confirm that they are assessing offers from other clubs.

"There is nothing from Simba and Kaizer Chiefs at the moment," Mukandila told GOAL.

"However, we are still assessing offers which have been received so far from clubs in Israel, Egypt and one a club in the gulf."

Ngoma had a successful three-year stint with Raja, winning the Moroccan Botola League title, Caf Confederation Cup and Arab Club Champions Cup.

Mukandila also disclosed that Ngoma is yet to get his dues from the three-time African champions.

"He declined Raja Casablanca's contract renewal offer, but we are still waiting for his dues from the club. They are yet to pay him what they owe him," he added.

"The good thing is that Fabrice is a free agent. He can join a club of his choice. He is fit and ready. He is busy training."

Ngoma was also linked with Chiefs before he joined Raja from DR Congolese giants AS Vita Club in 2019. He had helped Vita clinch the Congolese Super Ligue 1 title.