Ngoma, Mohomi and Ali Meza not registered by Mamelodi Sundowns

The trio will continue to report for duty at Chloorkop despite not being in Mosimane's plans for the campaign as they are still contracted to Sundowns

have decided against registering midfield trio of Lucky Mohomi, Aubrey Ngoma, and Jose Ali Meza for the 2019/20 season.

This means the three players will not play competitive football until the next PSL transfer window opens in January 2020.

Ngoma had reportedly attracted interest from , but Sundowns rejected their bid on transfer deadline day, while Ali Meza failed to secure a move to after the two teams couldn't agree terms.

"Furthermore, Sundowns can confirm that Lucky Mohomi, Aubrey Ngoma and Jose Ali Meza have not been registered for the 2019/20 season. And the same goes for Abram Ngcobo, Harold Majabodu, and Nicholus Lukhubeni," said part of a statement released by Sundowns.

Ngoma joined the Brazilians from Cape Town City two seasons ago, but he struggled to cement his place in Pitso Mosimane's starting line-up.

He came as one of the hottest properties in the PSL, but his move to Sundowns somehow hampered his progress as he spent most of the time warming the bench.

Ali Meza also struggled for game time under Mosimane, who preferred players such as Gaston Sirino, Lebogang Maboe, Themba Zwane ahead of him.

Mohomi found it extremely difficult to break into the team soon after joining Sundowns from two seasons ago.

He had the likes of Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, and Oupa Manyisa to compete with for a place in the Sundowns starting line-up.

The arrival of Andile Jali at the start of last season saw Mohomi fall further down the pecking order at Chloorkop.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have also confirmed that they have parted ways with George Lebese, who joined the club from in 2017.