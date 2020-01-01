Ngoma: Ex-Orlando Pirates winger plays waiting game on his Mamelodi Sundowns future

The 30-year-old will know his fate at the end of the season despite suggestions he could be heading to Ajax Cape Town

winger Aubrey Ngoma will wait until the end of the season to see if he's part of Pitso Mosimane's plans for the upcoming campaign.

The Sowetan reports both Ngoma and Lucky Mohomi could be heading to Cape Town on loan following the club's acquisition of Grant Margerman, who will be heading to Chloorkop for the 2020/21 season.

However, Ngoma's agent Vasili Barbis said the player's future will be discussed once the current season is complete, saying no one can do anything at the moment as the country is fighting to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will see what transpires at the end of the season, but at the moment no one can do anything," Barbis told the same publication.

Barbis added Ngoma is still very much in Mosimane's plans for the season despite being limited to just four appearances thus far.

The left-footer's current deal with the Brazilians will expire in the next two seasons.

"He is in the fold to get in the starting line-up. At the moment he is very much a Sundowns player," he said.

"He still got another two years there. He respects his contract at Sundowns and when he gets his chance he will take it from there."

In September 2019, Ngoma failed to secure a return to after struggling for regular game-time last season.