Ngoma: Cape Town City re-sign winger from Mamelodi Sundowns

The left-footer endured a frustrating two years at Chloorkop due to his limited game time but the Citizens have now come to his rescue

Former winger Aubrey Ngoma has returned to on a season-long loan deal from .

The 30-year-old was recently linked with a possible move to Swallows FC who have been busy reinforcing their squad since their promotion from the NFD.

The news of Ngoma's return was confirmed by the Mother City-based outfit on Tuesday morning, just a day after the departure of Kermit Erasmus to the Brazilians.

More teams

📝 | Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing of Aubrey Ngoma.



Welcome home Aubrey! 💙#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/ZRv8VO4NmQ — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 6, 2020

Ngoma still has three years left on his contract with Sundowns but his lack of game time forced him to push for a move away from the club.

However, this loan move could what Ngoma's career needs right now, especially after spending months on the bench.

The arrival of Aubrey Modiba from SuperSport United last week meant Ngoma's chances of playing regularly were slim and Sundowns saw the need to loan him out.

It is unclear at this stage if Sundowns used Ngoma to sweeten the Erasmus deal with the Citizens.

Sundowns also confirmed the loan deal and wished Ngoma well at his 'new' club.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City have reached an agreement on a season-long loan deal for winger Aubrey Ngoma.



We wish him all the best!



📲 https://t.co/vbx9DDzVVm#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/i69xI40DP3 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 6, 2020

Ngoma was one of the hottest properties in the between 2016 and 2018 as he, alongside Lebogang Manyama, carried City on their shoulders and made them into one of the most competitive sides in the league.

However, his career took a nosedive as soon as he joined Sundowns in January 2018.

Article continues below

Ngoma was limited to just six substitute appearances in his first six months at Chloorkop before making just four appearances all season long the following year.

Last season, the 30-year-old could only manage four appearances across all competitions, and it was clear that he wasn't in the coach's short-term plans.

He tried to secure a loan move back to City in September last year and again in January but Sundowns rejected any efforts made by the Cape side to re-sign Ngoma.