Ngezana wishes Kaizer Chiefs can 'get back to their glory days' - 'I don’t know whether to cry or be happy'

Siyabonga Ngezana said leaving Kaizer Chiefs for Fotbal Club FCSB was not an easy choice but he remained optimistic Amakhosi will rise again.

WHAT HAPPENED: Ngezana ended his association with Chiefs after agreeing to join Romanian giants Fotbal Club FCSB.

The 25-year-old defender came through the ranks at the Glamour Boys and had made 95 Premier Soccer League appearances.

Ngezana has taken to his social media account to show his gratitude for Amakhosi, wishing them all the best.

He has further wished Chiefs will go all the way to ending their trophy drought in the 2023/24 season.

WHAT HE SAID: "I don’t know whether to cry or be happy. I had many mixed emotions about the decision I took for my future... This has been the toughest decision I have taken for me and my family but I always envisaged leaving on the right terms in the right way and at the right time and that is now," Ngezana posted.

"Growing up supporting this team is a dream come true... the experiences of highs and lows created great memories of brotherhood. I will never put into words the love and support I got from this family of Kaizer Chiefs and the fans from day one till this day of my departure.

"Thanks to the coaches who coached me in the past for guidance and words of wisdom... I came here as a young boy now I’m leaving as a man. As I conclude my stay at the clubs I would like to thank all of you staff members, players, and managers, for the love and support over the past seasons on and off the field.

"I wish the club to get back to its glory days and the best of luck in the coming season. I will always be a supporter."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ngezana was among coach Arthur Zwane's key players in the recent season, playing 22 matches in all competitions. His exit came as a surprise to many and Chiefs will need to find his replacement.

However, it is not clear whether Zwane will be the one in charge of the Glamour Boys or former Yanga SC tactician Nasreddine Nabi, who has been heavily linked with a move to Amakhosi.

WHAT NEXT: Ngezana will aim to prove he is the right man for Fotbal Club FCSB in pre-season.