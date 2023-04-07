Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana has opened up on his relationship with coach Arthur Zwane after some costly mistakes earlier.

Ngezana started season on wrong footing

Was dropped by Zwane

Explains how he dealt with the situation

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane was under pressure to drop Ngezana after recurring errors at the back, especially in the first five matches of the season.

Mangethe gave in and benched the centre-back for nine consecutive matches before giving him another chance.

However, that did not affect the relationship between Ngezana and the Glamour Boys coach as the former confirms.

WHAT HE SAID: "I would say I have had a good relationship with Coach Arthur Zwane from a young age. He coached me in my development, so he has so much confidence in me and I have so much confidence in him," Ngezana said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"I know what he expects from players. I am doing my best also… to not let him down and the team."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The 25-year-old also explained how he dealt with his critics during his early-season struggles.

"[The improvement], everything starts at training, doing my extra work, getting my head up, waiting for an opportunity [to play], obviously they say, success is when opportunity meets preparation, so I was waiting for this opportunity.

"Also, it has helped me in my mental strength because these things [a dip in form and criticism] happens to the best players too."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kaizer Chiefs are on a five-match winning streak across all competitions. Amakhosi hope to qualify for Caf Champions League next season meaning there is no room for mistakes.

This season, Ngezana has featured 13 times for Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League and managed to score two goals.

The defender has missed just one game out of the last seven Amakhosi have played in all competitions.

BackpagePix

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs will host Marumo Gallants at the FNB Stadium in their next league game this weekend.