Ngezana: Reported Mamelodi Sundowns target part of Kaizer Chiefs plans - Middendorp

The veteran mentor has ruled out the former Bucs academy player joining the reigning PSL champions

coach Ernst Middendorp has made it clear he is keen to keep Siyabonga Ngezana.

The promising central defender has been linked with a possible move to Amakhosi's Gauteng rivals, during the current transfer window.

However, Middendorp believes Ngezana has a big future at the Naturena-based giants despite having has seen limited game time this season.

“Siyabonga Ngezana, I’m very happy with him,” Middendorp told reporters.

“We found him in a way in a lot of fouls and a lot of whatever, then he was in being a crucial part of qualifications for the Olympics Games.

“He played in Port Elizabeth, he played in other games, played fantastically and his big advantage is his age is on his side,” he added.

Ngezana, 22, is part of the youngsters which were promoted to the Chiefs first team from the club's academy by Middendorp.

“I think at a certain time it is very, very crucial now. We have other players like Happy Mashiane bringing into the setup, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Njabulo Blom not only training but also involved with the MDC team," he said.

Middendorp insisted that Ngezana, who spent some time with the academy as a teenager, is part of his plans at Amakhosi.

“There’s no way Ngezana is not in our plan, he’s very clearly part of the plans at Kaizer Chiefs and for the future," he explained.

Ngezana has featured in six Premier Soccer League ( ) matches this season and netted once in the process.