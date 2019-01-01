Ngezana or Mathoho? Who should start for Kaizer Chiefs against Bloemfontein Celtic?

Ernst Middendorp has a big decision to make ahead of Saturday's league clash in Durban with both defenders available for selection for Amakhosi

Before the start of the season, the majority of fans didn't know who their best centre-pairing was until Erick Mathoho rose his hand, and was selected to marshall a leaky defence alongside Daniel Cardoso.

Mathoho formed an unbreakable partnership with Tefu Mashaimate during Stuart Baxter's tenure, but things were never the same soon after the veteran defender left Amakhosi after the non-renewal of his contract in 2015.

When Steve Komphela came in to take over from Baxter as head coach, he partnered Mathoho with Siyanda Xulu before finding unearthing Lorenzo Gordinho and later promoting Siyabonga Ngenzana.

What's evident here is that Mathoho has always been present and almost every coach believed in him to lead and bring about stability in that Amakhosi defence.

A rejuvenated Mathoho showed just why he has remained at the club for this long even after struggling for form last season as he again rose to prominence under Ernst Middendorp this season.

He missed Amakhosi's last two matches due to suspension after being red-carded in the 3-2 league win over almost four weeks ago.

Then Middendorp had to reshuffle his back for the two games against and Stellenbosch FC as his towering defender watched from the stands.

Mathoho's absence was felt against Maritzburg United as Cardoso and Yagan Sasman couldn't deal with the KwaZulu-Natal outfit and they eventually lost that match 2-1 at Mbombela Stadium.

But the return to the starting line-up of Siyabonga Ngezana eased fears that Chiefs were relying more on Mathoho than any of their defensive-minded players in the squad.

The youth international produced a man of the match performance as Chiefs kept their sixth clean sheet in their seventh consecutive win away to Stellenbosch, and therefore giving Middendorp a nice selection headache ahead of this weekend's game against Bloemfontein .

So, who should start in defence between Ngezana and Mathoho against Phunya Sele Sele in Durban?

Mathoho knows Celtic in and out because this is the team that gave him a chance to realise his professional career, but while a lot has happened since his departure in 2012, but he is experienced enough to deal with any danger that might be posed by his former club on the night.

He faced Siwelele many times before and he's more than capable of walking straight into the Chiefs starting line-up and pick up where he left off.

Nonetheless, some feel it would be unfair for Middendorp to just relegate Ngezana to the bench after a stellar performance against Stellenbosch.

Like Mathoho, Ngezana has a knack for goals - and the numbers are there for everyone to see. Against Stellenbosch, Ngezana's towering header opened the floodgates as Chiefs thumped their Western Cape-based opponents 4-0 to restore their 10-point lead at the top.

This means Middendorp has a big decision to make because both Mathoho and Ngezana have similar traits - they do the job quietly, time their tackles well, they are both brilliant in the air and can also chip in with goals here and there when the chips are down.

However, the truth is Ngezana had not played in a long time prior to the game against Stellenbosch and consequently, Mathoho may be favoured to come back and reclaim his spot in the team, just like how Middendorp has dealt with the Daniel Akpeyi-Itumeleng Khune conundrum in the goalkeeping department.

But one thing is for sure, Middendorp knows he has an equally capable centre-back in Ngezana should anything happen to Mathoho.

Tampering too much with the back four could be costly, and the fact that Mathoho wasn't injured but just suspended for two matches means he is still on top of his form - especially after doing so well for Bafana Bafana against Sudan in the qualifiers last month.

So, bringing back Mathoho would make more sense for Middendorp while Ngezana shouldn't despair if he's left on the bench - he has already knocked on the door and it's now up to the technical team to find him a place in the team so that he can be a regular again at Chiefs.