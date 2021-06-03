Ngele: Former Mamelodi Sundowns forward demanding more money from TTM - report

The former Township Rollers player has missed Vhadau Vha Damani's last eight competitive games with the team set to face Orlando Pirates on Saturday

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) forward Mogakolodi Ngele has reportedly fallen out of favour because he is demanding more money from the club.

The last time the Botswana international played for Vhadau Vha Damani was against Cape Town City on April 15 in a PSL match.

Tshakhuma reportedly owes Ngele a signing-on fee from when he joined the club last year with the club under previous club owner Lawrence Mulaudzi.

Ngele and other players, who were owed salaries sat out of the club’s activities, but they resumed training after new club owner Abram Sello paid them.

However, a source has now told Sowetan that the former Mamelodi Sundowns player came back and demanded more from the Limpopo-based club.

Tshakhuma media officer Rufus Matsena has made it clear that Ngele has been paid his money and that only the coach Dylan Kerr can explain why the 30-year-old player has been missing from their matchday squads.

“The club does not owe him, they paid everything. And remember, it was not our debt. It came from Bidvest Wits [from whom TTM purchased their PSL status],” Matsena told the same publication.

“But the issue of him not playing, it couldn’t be known by me. I don’t select the squad. Only the technical team can explain why he is not playing. But what I can tell you is that he has been given what’s due to him.”

Ngele signed a pre-contract with Bidvest Wits early last year while still on the books of Black Leopards, but the club sold its PSL status to Tshakhuma, who were campaigning in the National First Division (NFD) at the time.

The man nicknamed Tsotso was part of the Wits players, who moved to Limpopo where Tshakhuma are based ahead of the current season and he has struggled to cement his place in the starting line-up.

Article continues below

Tsotso has made 14 appearances across all competitions for Vhadau Vha Damani and scored three goals in the process.

Ngele has enjoyed a lot of success in South African football having lifted two PSL titles with Sundowns and one league trophy with Wits.

The former Platinum Stars and SuperSport United player has also won two MTN8 titles, two Telkom Knockout trophies and Nedbank Cup.