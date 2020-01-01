Ngcongca: Mosimane would be sad to lose 'underrated' Mamelodi Sundowns defender

The Cape Town-born player has admitted he would be open to leaving Masandawana

head coach Pitso Mosimane has admitted the club might lose Anele Ngcongca.

Two months ago Belgian side KSV Roeselare announced they have signed the experienced defender on a two-year deal.

Ngcongca had spent nine years in playing for and he has stated he is open to returning to Europe.

However, his agent Mike Makaab dismissed Roeselare's statement indicating Ngcongca remains a Sundowns player.

Mosimane praised the former Bafana Bafana international, who played regularly, as Masandawana clinched the title in the bio-bubble.

“I think you know my heart and feelings about Anele. He is one of the most underrated right-backs in the country," Mosimane told the media.

"Anele can play against a speedy winger, a strong winger… anything. Anele has a sense of positioning himself and he does not even make a lot of tackles if you can see.

“It would be sad to lose him, to be honest, but I don’t know what is happening between the club and his agent because we are in the bubble."

The accomplished tactician would be sad to lose Ngcongca, who can operate as a central defender and right-back.

"I would not like to lose him, I would be very happy to have Anele staying but I also have to accept if he wants to go, we have to understand the situation,” he continued.

“He is experienced, the guy played in the in Europe and the guy has won many titles in Europe.

"I always root for him because he is one of the most underrated players. He does not get the praise that he deserves."

The 32-year-old player produced solid performances in the right-back position in the absence of Thapelo Morena, who has struggled with injuries this season.

"Since Thapelo Morena got injured we have been stable and he helps us in organising because he is the captain of the team behind (actual) captain Hlompho Kekana," Mosimane added.

"He is always chatting and advising the youngsters, coaching from the back.”

Ngcongca helped Genk clinch the Pro League title, two Belgian Cups and one Super Cup during his time with the club.