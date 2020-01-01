Ngcongca: Mamelodi Sundowns in talks with veteran defender – Agent

The experienced agent has spoken out about the Masandawana defender who is currently in talks with the club

As they want to keep defender Anele Ngcongca, are currently in talks with the veteran and his agent Mike Makaab hopes to secure the deal in the next two weeks.

Makaab has confirmed the process of negotiating for a new contract is underway as the 32-year-old will see his see contract expire in June this year.

On the other hand, the ProSport International's agent has also explained how Nkanyiso Zungu’s move to happened, saying the former midfielder has realized his dream.

“We are in the process of renewing his contract. I’m hoping to do that in the next seven to 14 days,” Makaab told DailySun.

The former Bafana Bafana right-back completed his switch to Chloorkop ahead of the 2016/17 Premier Soccer ( ) season joining from Belgian giants KRC .

With coach Pitso Mosimane’s future in doubt at Sundowns, it remains to be seen if Ngcongca will sign a new deal.

This comes after previous reports suggested the Gugulethu-born defender was courted by overseas clubs.

However, he has helped the Brazilians lift two PSL titles, the Caf , Caf Super Cup as well as their recent Telkom Knockout Cup triumph.

On the part of the Buccaneers’ new signing, Makaab explained the dreadlocked midfielder joined Stellies with a release clause and the Soweto giants exercised it.

“It was very quick. Literally 48 hours before we received a call from Pirates, then my office in Cape Town spoke to Stellenbosch,” explained the agent.

“When we signed with Stellenbosch as a free agent (in 2018), we put in a release clause. Pirates triggered that clause, Stellebosch couldn’t stand in the young man’s way. Now Zungu has realized his dream.”

The 24-year-old’s move to the former African champions saw veteran midfielder Musa Nyatama leaving the club but has since joined .