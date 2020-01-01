Ngcongca: Mamelodi Sundowns defender headed for Durban club

The 33-year-old right-back is still set to leave the Brazilians after a move back to Belgium hit a stumbling block in July

defender Anele Ngcongca is reportedly close to signing for .

Four months after a move to the now-defunct Belgian side KSV Roeselare fell through, Ngcongca is still on his way out of Chloorkop.

The defender announced on social media that he is on his way to Durban after a “medical [was] done [and] everything went well."

Far Post reported that the 33-year-old will be joining AmaZulu after swatting aside interest in him from and Swallows FC.

He is said to be joining Usuthu on a season-long loan deal after he extended his Sundowns contract by another year in May.

Former midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala is believed to have convinced Ngcongca to join AmaZulu.

Usuthu have signed more than 10 players during the current transfer window, including former stars Luvuyo Memela‚ Augustine Mulenga and Thembela Sikhakhane, as well as Tshabalala who headlines the new arrivals.

They have also secured the signatures of forward Siphelele Mthembu, Malawi defender Limbikani Mzava from Highkands Park, Siphelele Nene, Makhehleni Makhaula, Sicelo Mkhize and defender Samkelo Mgwazela.

Now, Ngcongca is said to be close to joining the band of players at AmaZulu as Sundowns are rumoured to be offloading a number of senior players.

Veteran defender Wayne Arendse, Tiyani Mabunda and striker Anthony Laffor are reportedly on their way out of Chloorkop and could be loaned to other clubs.

After prominently featuring for Downs in the Premier Soccer League bio-bubble, Ngcongca was expected to be one of the club’s key players this season.

Glowing praise from former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane two months ago appeared to have cemented his status at the club amid overtures from KSV Roeselare.

“I think you know my heart and feelings about Anele. He is one of the most underrated right-backs in the country," Mosimane told the media at the time.

“It would be sad to lose him, to be honest, but I don’t know what is happening between the club and his agent because we are in the bubble."

His reported move to AmaZulu comes as he was yet to play a single match for Sundowns this season.