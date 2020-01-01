Ngcongca: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane is at the same level with Belgium's Vercauteren

The Masandawana defender has heaped praise on his coach, saying he is one of the best in the world

defender Anele Ngcongca has heaped praise on his coach Pitso Mosimane whom he believes is at the level of RSC manager Franky Vercauteren.

Just like his former manager, the veteran right-back says ‘Jingles’ is one of the best coaches around, and will go the extra mile to help a player who is going through a rough patch.

As he explains it’s an honour to play under the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) Coach of the Season, the Cape Town-born player says ’ Khama Billiat is also aware of Mosimane’s qualities.

“Khama will tell you about Pitso, the man moulds you to be the best,” Ngcongca said as quoted by FARPost.

“No doubt, he [Khama] was good, but Pitso is the kind of coach, who takes a good player and turns them into a world-beater.

“Pitso is a master at what he does. I am privileged to have worked with him in the national team [Bafana Bafana] and now at Sundowns. He’s at the level of one of my best coaches in , Franky [Vercauteren].

“If he sees you are struggling, he won’t hesitate to call you over and encourage you. [Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, and Jose Mourinho] all have an element of arrogance.”

With the former Masandawana striker struggling to become a regular feature at Naturena under German coach Ernst Middendorp, reports also surfaced that Billiat was looking to return to Chloorkop and revive his form.

Taking a look at performances for Sundowns, Billiat scored 47 and provided 43 assists in 147 outings but he has failed to replicate his displays at Naturena where he has found the back of the net on 12 occasions out of 54 games so far.

In addition, Mosimane has been with the current PSL and Telkom Knockout Cup champions since 2012 and has lifted four league titles, two TKO and a single Nedbank Cup trophy.

Apart from the fact he is yet to lift the MTN8, he has tasted continental glory in 2016 when he lifted the Caf and Super Cup titles.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old has had a lengthy discussion with the club to renew his contract but speculation from the media suggests he has finally signed on the dotted line for three seasons.