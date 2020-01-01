Ngcongca explains why he hasn't signed new Mamelodi Sundowns deal

The versatile defender says he has asked for two more years but the Brazilians are only willing to give him a one-year contract extension

defender Anele Ngcongca has revealed the real reason behind delays in signing a new contract.

According to Ngcongca, Sundowns are willing to offer him a one-year contract extension while he's looking to secure his future for the next two seasons.

While talks appear to have hit a snag, the 32-year-old right-back said his agent Mike Makaab is still negotiating with the Brazilians.

"My agent [Mike Makaab] is busy [negotiating] with Sundowns. To be honest, [the disagreement] is not about money. I can say that it's the number of years we're not agreeing on, I want two and at the moment they've given me one," Ngcongca told Sowetan.

"In , I played nine seasons for one team (KRC ) and when I performed well, my contract was extended every time after six months. here [at Sundowns] it's different. I want to secure my future."

Ngcongca said while he is committed to the club, he will eventually have to make a decision about his future if he doesn't come to an agreement with Sundowns.

He added that he still has contacts in Europe, hinting that returning abroad might be his next option if Sundowns don't offer him what he wants.

"Look, I am experienced enough. If we don't come to the agreement I will see what I'll do. At the moment, I am focused on finishing the season [then] we will take it from there," added Ngcongca.

"I have a great relationship in Europe and I am still in touch with many people there, especially those who are involved in coaching but at this moment, I am fully focused on the job at hand - that's helping Sundowns win games."