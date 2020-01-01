Ngcongca: Confusion as KSV Roeselare announce signing of Mamelodi Sundowns defender

The former Bafana Bafana man recently renewed his contract with the Brazilians following months of negotiations between the two parties

Belgian outfit KSV Roeselare have announced the signing of Anele Ngcongca from .

According to Roeselare, Ngcongca has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with an option to renew for another year.

"Today Calvin Anele Ngcongca (South African, 21.10.1987) signed a two-season contract plus option on an additional campaign at Schiervelde. The defender, who can handle several positions, comes from Mamelodi Sundowns FC, with which he was active last season in, among other things, the quarterfinals of the CAF ," reads the statement on the club's website.

"With his experience, he hopes to be able to contribute to the 'KSV Roeselare 2.0' project."

"We warmly welcome Anele and wish him the best of luck at Schiervelde!" read part of the statement.

The news of Ngcongca returning to comes as a huge surprise after he recently renewed his contract with the Brazilians.

In May, the 32-year-old utility defender extended his stay with the Brazilians by another year after his deal had expired on June 30.

What's confusing is that Ngcongca's agent, Mike Makaab, denied the reports when contacted by SowetanLIVE.

He described the news as "absolute nonsense" because the utility player had just extended his contract with the Tshwane giants.

Ngcongca featured heavily for the Brazilians before the season was suspended - making a whopping 29 appearances across all competitions under the stewardship of coach Pitso Mosimane.

He has a goal and an assist to his name thus far.

He joined the Chloorkop-based side in 2016 following a nine-year stay in Europe.

In 2007, Ngcongca left to sign for Racing in Belgium where he played for eight years before he had a fall-out with Peter Maes.

He was loaned out to French outfit Troyes in August 2015 and upon his return in 2016, the defender decided to part ways with Genk.

Sundowns then signed him to reinforce their defence, beating to his signature in the process.