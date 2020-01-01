Ngcongca: Bafana Bafana veteran agrees new deal to stay at Mamelodi Sundowns

The reigning PSL champions are looking to tie down the former FC Fortune player, who has been a loyal servant

defender Anele Ngcongca has agreed to sign a one-year contract extension with the club.

This is according to the international's agent, Mike Makaab, who explained his client is keen to stay with Masandawana beyond the current campaign.

Ngcongca's current deal was set to expire in June 2020 and he has been a regular under Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane.

"On principle, we've agreed on a new deal with Mamelodi Sundowns who want to retain the services of Anele Ngcongca," Makaab told IOL.

"We've agreed and it is a matter of finalising the documentation."

Makaab, who is the chief executive officer of Prosport International, said the 32-year-old player is happy with the offer which includes a one-year option.

"No, we are fine with that. We discussed this with Anele and Sundowns. It is a one plus one contract. We are absolutely fine with that," he concluded.

The experienced player has made 28 appearances across all competitions for Sundowns this season which has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ngcongca, who was part of the Bafana Bafana squad at the 2010 World Cup finals, joined Masandawana from Belgian giants KRC in 2016 following a loan spell with French side Troyes AC.