Ngcobo: Swallows FC comment on Bafana Bafana defender's reported Kaizer Chiefs move

Amakhosi have been heavily linked with the new South Africa international, who impressed during the 2020/21 season

Swallows FC have responded to reports Njabulo Ngcobo has completed a transfer to Kaizer Chiefs.

The talented defender is one of the hottest properties in South African football at the moment following an impressive debut season in the PSL.

Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have been credited with interest for Ngcobo with the two Gauteng giants reportedly battling for the 27-year-old's signature.

Swallows chairman David Mogashoa has made it known that they have not given Chiefs permission to talk to Ngcobo.

"I can confirm that Moroka Swallows have not given Kaizer Chiefs permission to talk to the player," Mogashoa wrote on his official Twitter page on Wednesday.

"Let alone give him a program. It will be very unfortunate if that indeed happened."

This comes after Far Post reported Ngcobo is among Amakhosi's new signings, who were at the club's headquarters, Chiefs Village in Naturena, Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Chiefs are expected to be busy during the upcoming July-August transfer window with the club's Fifa transfer ban set to end on July 1.

"Far Post can confirm that Njabulo Ngcobo, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Phathutshedzo Nange, and Sifiso Hlanti were at Naturena yesterday," a report read on Twitter.

"They've been given Kaizer Chiefs' pre-season programme and will be with the team in Polokwane from July 3."

Mogashoa reacted quickly to the tweet and rubbish the report with Ngcobo having become one of the Soweto giants' most prized assets.

Ngcobo was a consistent performer at the heart of the Beautiful Birds' defence during the recent campaign and the club decided to extend his contract in March 2021.

The former AmaZulu FC player helped Swallows secure a top-eight finish in their return to the top-flight league.

Ngcobo won the PSL Defender of the Season award and he was handed a late call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad with South Africa set to face Uganda in an international friendly game last week Wednesday.

However, Ngocbo was an unused substitute as Bafana secured a 3-2 win over the Cranes of Uganda and he will be hoping to make his international debut for the national team during their next game.

Bafana are scheduled to face Zimbabwe and Ghana in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in September 2021.