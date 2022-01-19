Ngcobo reveals how Kaizer Chiefs can compete with Mamelodi Sundowns for the PSL title

Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has explained how they can go head to head with Mamelodi Sundowns for the PSL title.



Amakhosi are currently placed fourth on the league standings - 16 points behind leaders, Masandawana, but the Soweto giants have three games in hand.



Ngcobo, who was nurtured in the Chiefs academy before being promoted to the club's first team, feels that they can move closer to Sundowns if they win their matches.



“For the rest of the season we want to do well and we want to make sure that we win more games,” Ngcobo told Sowetan.



“We just want to keep going and make sure we can get closer to the number one team [Sundowns]. We just have to work hard.”



Ngcobo recently scooped the PSL Goal of the Month for December 2021 for his stunning strike in Chiefs' 2-0 win over Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium on December 22.



“I was just there to finish but it was a well-worked team goal," the 22-year-old, who is nicknamed Mshishi, said about his goal.



"I think it was a good goal but we created the goal as a team and the way we shifted and circulated the ball was very good, with Njabulo Blom finding me in the half-spaces where I was able to turn and finish."



Chiefs won three of their last four matches in the league before the current mid-season break and Ngcobo stated that they need to maintain the same tempo and attitude when the campaign resumes.



“I think we closed the 2021 calendar on a high as a team because we were working very hard and playing for one another," he added.



“We performed well as a team and we are looking forward to keeping the same tempo and attitude.”



Chiefs are scheduled to take on Cape Town City in the Mother City on February 15 in a PSL encounter.