Swallows FC's Ngcobo on Kaizer Chiefs transfer rumours: 'There’s nothing I know for now'

As struggling Amakhosi are about to complete a transfer ban, and several players, including the defender, have been linked with them

Moroka Swallows FC defender Njabulo Ngcobo has responded to transfer rumours linking him with Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs.

Ngcobo said he is yet to be told where he will go after the current season, although he still has two years left on hiscontract with Swallows.

The 27-year-old has had a good time with the current club and has played 31 games, scored two goals and was nominated for the defender of the season award.

"For now, nothing is clear on my side," Ngcobo told Soccer Laduma.

"I feel like I haven't been well-informed because of some things I've only read about in the papers or on the internet."So, for the time being, I have no idea which team has approached me about my services. Nothing has been finalised."

'Roadblock', as he is affectionally known, maintained his focus is to conclude the season with Swallows and head home for the post-season break but reiterated the desire to remain with the Soweto club amid numerous rumours around his future.

"What I know is that I still have two years left at home [Swallows]," he added. "There’s nothing I know for now and my focus, for now, is with Swallows. We know that the season is ending, and I am going home [Folweni] soon, so I haven’t been informed that I should move or what.

"As we speak, I’m still staying where I currently am and I’m preparing to go home now because we’re playing our last match this Sunday.

"Already, my things are here knowing that I will return to the place where I’m currently staying when I get back. There’s nothing concrete that has reached me saying, ‘Next season, you are moving' or, ‘Would you be happy to move?’ So, for now, I know I’m still a Swallows player for the next two seasons."

Amakhosi are expected to significantly boost the squad in the transfer window after serving a two-year ban meted out by Fifa.

Chiefs were sanctioned by the Switzerland-based body in 2020 for illegally signing Madagascar star Andriamirado Andrianamimanana.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport found that Chiefs entered into a new contract with 'Dax', who was still under contract with Fosa Juniors FC.

The player, together with Chiefs, were jointly ordered to pay Juniors Fosa $40,000 in damages.

Amakhosi have struggled in the PSL this season, but they have made it to the Caf Champions League semi-finals at the expense of the expensively assembled Simba SC of Tanzania.

The struggles in the PSL saw coach Gavin Hunt shown the exit door last week and the club were placed under interim leadership.