Ngcobo, Mathoho, Cardoso or Mphahlele: Who will miss out for Kaizer Chiefs?

With Mamelodi Sundowns’ dangerous array of attacking talent, the Amakhosi technical team have some important selection questions to answer this week

It’s going to be interesting to see who Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter picks in the central defence for his first domestic fixture in charge since returning to the club – a testing MTN8 quarter-final showdown against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

With the signing of Austin Dube (Richards Bay) and Njabulo Ngcobo, there are certainly enough central defensive options in the squad, including Erick Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Siyabonga Ngezana, as well as versatile pair Sifiso Hlanti and Anthony Agay.

So the quantity is there, but whether or not there is enough quality, we’ll only know later in the season.

Of the above-mentioned players, it’s Mathoho and Cardoso who have been the most consistent pairing, although it’s also worth remembering that Mphahlele wore the captain’s armband last season.

Of the three, all of them in their 30’s, it’s arguably Cardoso who has been the most consistent. Mathoho’s form has been up and down in the last few seasons and in the recent Carling Black Label Cup, he was found wanting on several occasions, left flat-flooted by fleet-footed attackers.

Mphahlele is as committed as they come, but his legs have a huge amount of mileage in them and it’s debatable as to whether he’s the permanent solution in the heart of the defence, although as a versatile player and great pro, he remains integral to the setup.

Following his rise to prominence at Swallows and on the international stage with Bafana Bafana, there must surely be a strong chance that the rock-solid and confidently assertive Ngcobo will go straight into the starting XI.





And based, arguably that is, on consistent form over the past few seasons, could it be Cardoso who lines up next to Ngcobo?

Of course, perhaps even more so with the multitude of threats Sundowns pose, Baxter could play three centre-backs, adding one of Mathoho or Mphahlele to the mix.

Playing Hlanti as a third centre-back, allowing new signing Sibusiso Mabiliso to tear down the flank from left wing-back, seems another attractive option.

That though – the option of both Hlanti and Mabaliso starting together - may only happen once the pair of new arrivals are fully settled in.

At the same time, with Chiefs’ struggles at left-back last season, it’s quite likely one of the two will start against Masandawana.

It’s feasible that the likes of Ngezana and Dube may struggle for game time, unless there are injuries and suspensions.

Certainly there are some interesting options, and, known for his defensive fortitude, Baxter may well be quietly confident about the options he has at his disposal.