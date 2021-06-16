Ngcobo makes Kaizer Chiefs promise, Lamola offers counsel ahead of Wydad Casablanca tie

Amakhosi, who struggled on the domestic front, will be engaged in a continental tie against the Moroccan side on Saturday

Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has promised they are keen on adding value to the club, as legends such as Vusi Lamola did during their time.



Ngcobo is among the young players for Amakhosi who will take part in the Caf Champions League semi-final against Wydad Casablanca, and the starlet has revealed the inspiration to perform better, just like the club's legends did.

The Moroccans host Chiefs at Casablanca's Stade Mohammed V on Saturday in the first leg of their continental semi-final, having also played against Amakhosi during the group stage.



"We are born with the love of football, it is something that is in us. But everything our generation has is because of your generation. You paved the way for us and fought for us. It is because of the hard work and sacrifices of your generation that ensured things are easier for us," Ngcobo told the club's media when he met with Lamola.



"I am very excited to have come this far with the team in the Champions League. I think we’ve done very well as a team to get to this stage.

"We are looking to add value to what the club and players like Bra Vusi have done for Kaizer Chiefs in the past.

"We now have to play our part and make sure we leave our own mark on this club’s history, and we are very motivated and committed to doing so against Wydad."



On his part, Lamola urged the youngster and his teammates to work together and fight to ensure they bring the trophy home in the end.



"It is important and imperative to bridge the gap between the younger and older generations. History is not a thing of the past, it is a resource centre. The past, present and future are inseparable and it is an honour to share some of my experience and knowledge with you," he told Ngcobo.

Article continues below

"If you want to run fast, you run alone. If you want to run far, run in the company of others. Together, everybody achieves more.

"If you approach the game against Wydad as a united force, you will reach the final and you will even come home with the trophy. Unity is strength and, as a united force, you will conquer. We will keep you in our prayers and we are right behind you."

Lamola was among the stars that helped Amakhosi win the league title in 1974 after joining three years before the successful campaign.



