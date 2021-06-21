Ngcobo: Kaizer Chiefs make contact with Swallows over signing of defender

The centre-back had an excellent debut in the top flight and was crowned PSL Defender of the Season

Kaizer Chiefs have made contact with Swallows FC over the signing of defender Njabulo Ngcobo.

The 27-year-old crowned a superb season from an individual point of view by winning the PSL Defender of the Season award as the Dube Birds finished in the sixth position.

With 31 goals scored, theirs was the lowest tally in the top eight, but with only 23 conceded, the Birds had the joint-third best defence in the country.

And Ngcobo was a big part of that, as was highlighted by his end of season award, a huge accomplishment in what was his debut campaign in the top-flight.

It is for this reason Amakhosi have been looking to acquire his services to tighten their defence in preparations for the new campaign.

"Chiefs have approached us [over the services of Ngcobo], yes. We are talking," Swallows official David Mogashoa confirmed to KickOff.

Ngocbo was an unused substitute as South Africa secured a 3-2 win over the Cranes of Uganda, in the latest international friendly, and he will be hoping to make his international debut for the national team during their next game.

Bafana Bafana are scheduled to face Zimbabwe and Ghana in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in September.

Meanwhile, striker Samir Nurkovic has demanded they put their celebrations following Saturday's 1-0 win over Wydad Casablanca on ice as there is still the Champions League semi-final, second-leg to play against the same opponents this weekend.

Nurkovic’s 34th-minute goal separated Chiefs and Wydad away at Stade Mohamed V to hand the Soweto giants the advantage heading into the return leg at FNB Stadium on June 26.

Chiefs will now host Wydad at FNB Stadium next Saturday and a draw of any kind will be enough to see them through to their maiden Champions League final.

With 90 minutes of the semi-final still to go, a cautious Nurkovic wants his teammates to put on hold celebrating the first-leg triumph but says they should remain “happy.”

"It was a great team effort and I was really happy to have contributed to the victory. But we can’t still be celebrating because it is only half-time. Next week we are playing them at home and we have to make sure we win that game as well," Nurkovic told Chiefs’ media.

"I am going to leave that [the strategy for the second leg] to the coach because we have a very good coach. I am not worried about all these things because everything will be fine."