Ngcobo is one of the biggest talents - Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp

The well-traveled coach has indicated he will give Amakhosi youngsters a chance to play for the first team

head coach Ernst Middendorp believes the future is bright for the Soweto giants.

Promising youngsters Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Happy Mashiane, Njabulo Blom and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo have all featured for the Soweto giants under Middendorp's guidance.

The German mentor feels they have an exciting mix of youth and experience at the Naturena-based side with Bernard Parker and Willard Katsande being among the senior players.

“This is normal, we are saying at Chiefs it is fine to have experienced players like Bernard Parker and Willard Katsande," Middendorp told the media.

"But we always look at how far is Njabulo Blom, Happy Mashiane and one of the biggest talents I have worked with, in terms of creativity in Ngcobo."

Chiefs reserve team striker Sizwe Twala was recently included in the team's matchday squad against FC in a clash.

Middendorp believes having more youngster around the first team will create healthy competition in the Amakhosi squad.

“If you look at our January schedule, we have seven games and you cannot send the same players in all the time," he added.

"You need the competition and you need them being prepared."

Chiefs, who are placed at the top of the PSL standings, will play friendly matches against and Bloemfontein during the upcoming Fifa break.

The Soweto giants will then face off with their Gauteng rivals Sundowns in a PSL blockbuster on Sunday, October 27.