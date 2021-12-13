Ngcobo explains Kaizer Chiefs' fluidity against Sekhukhune United despite coronavirus break

Kaizer Chiefs' Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has explained how they managed to have a fluid game against Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium despite a break caused by a Covid-19 outbreak.

Ngcobo and Phathutshedzo Nange scored goals to hand Amakhosi a win at home as they returned to action on Sunday.

The Soweto giants had failed to honour two previous fixtures - against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows - after a number of their staff and players were reported to have contracted Covid-19.

The 22-year-old has now stated that their performance was influenced by an understanding of the instructions from the technical bench and the roles each player has to execute.

"We are working as a team and we understand what you need to do, the instructions from the coach, so I think we did well as a team," Ngcobo told SuperSport TV.

"That is how we play, the front three need to provide goals. I think we did well as a team, and the instructions were very clear. We all know our roles and so it is easy and when one player goes out the next would come in and do the job.

"It was not easy, but I think we have players that are out, but they know they have us and we are going to fill the space and do the job."

In his post-match address, assistant head coach Arthur Zwane - who stood in for missing Stuart Baxter - explained the plan they deployed at the FNB Stadium.

"I think we executed the plan because that's what we were expecting from them in terms of playing the ball to their centre-backs and launching it forward because they've got good and quick players," the tactician said.

"So we had to neutralise that. We had to allow them to do that, and then as soon as the ball is played, we drop centre. At the right moment to keep the ball because they are playing in departments.

"They only pushed three forward, or they would only push one player forward with the hope that they would win the second ball and then the others join.

"So, yeah, I think we planned very well and it worked for us. I'm so proud of the boys because I never thought they would play 90 minutes."

The Glamour Boys will be in action again on December 19 against Royal AM.