Ngcobo: Agent discusses Kaizer Chiefs defender's future amid Swallows FC and AmaZulu FC links

Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo is willing to fight for his position at the club but he is not shutting doors to potential suitors.

Ngcobo has struggled for game time at Chiefs

He has a year left on his contract

Defender ready to fight for his place

WHAT HAPPENED: Ngcobo joined Chiefs in the 2021/22 season from Swallows where he had been a key player and won the PSL Defender of the Year award.

However, things have not been good at Amakhosi where he has struggled to have a positive influence.

It explains why rumours have linked him with a move to the likes of Richards Bay and AmaZulu.

Despite that, the player's representatives Knowledge Sports Agency through their spokesperson Mpendulo Nyuswa are adamant the defender will fight for his position; but, they are open to the defender joining another team.

WHAT HE SAID: "There’s no latest on Njabulo [Ngcobo], he is left with one year, and his contract expires next year [June 2024]. He is staying, and he will fight for his position," Nyuswa told Far Post.

"If he gets the chance, he's willing to fight for his position. He hasn't given us any instructions to look for a new club. He believes he wants to fight for his position. He’s been through that before. This is not the first time. He believes he wants to fight.

"We are not saying that if an opportunity comes by, we will say no."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs struggled in the defence last season, giving away easy goals and struggling to finish position five.

In his bid to address the undoing, coach Arthur Zwane has opted to let the likes of Erick Mathoho leave, with Austin Dube also rumoured to be on his way out.

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango are set to be unveiled by the club once the transfer window is opened.

Ngcobo remains with a year in his contract, and it is interesting to see whether he will be retained.

WHAT NEXT: The fans are now waiting to see what the Glamour Boys will decide regarding the future of the defender.