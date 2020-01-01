Ng’ambi on why he couldn’t convince Black Leopards’ Kapinga to play for Malawi

The experienced Malawi international shares how he tried to change his Lidoda Duvha’s teammate

Black midfielder Robert Ng’ambi has shared his thoughts on why Malawi would have benefitted if his club teammate Lesedi Kapinga had chosen to represent the Flames at international level.

The former Platinum Stars anchorman says the Lidoda Duvha midfielder was not contacted by the officials from the Malawian Football Association, saying it was difficult to convince him to play for the South Eastern African country.

Although both of his parents were born in , Kapinga reportedly turned down an opportunity from the Malawi national team.

“I have always known that Kapinga has some roots in Malawi because I understand he is related to the late Lesley Manyathela whose family had the Malawi connection,” Ng’ambi told FarPost.

“I once talked to Kapinga about Malawi but it was difficult encouraging him to play for Malawi because nobody from Malawi FA had contacted him probably because they, too, did not know about him; hence, it was difficult for him to show interest in that respect.

“All I can say is that it could have been an honour to have him play for Malawi. He is a talented player, but I guess now it is difficult about that possibility.”

Having been one of the top performers for Leopards, the talented attacker has reportedly attracted interest from a number of Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs.

Media reports surfaced in January that the nippy attacker was engaged in talks with clubs such as , but his agent Moses Mudau refuted the claims that his client was close to securing a deal with Usuthu.

Because of his dazzling skills, the 24-year-old has been tipped to follow on former striker Percy Tau’s footsteps who is now plying his trade in Europe with in .

Taking a look at his statistics, Kapinga has featured for the Venda-based club on 27 occasions in all competitions and has scored six goals whilst producing as many assists.