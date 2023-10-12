Nga's message to his critics at Orlando Pirates - 'I'm happy for Lepasa & Makgopa but my time is coming'

Orlando Pirates' striker Bienvenu Eva Nga insists his time at the club is coming but for now, he has to support Zakhele Lepasa and Evidence Makgopa.

Nga has not tasted PSL action this season

He is below Lepasa & Makgopa

Cameroonian comments on his future

WHAT HAPPENED: The 30-year-old Cameroonian striker has not received regular play-time at Pirates.

Lepasa and Makgopa are in front of him in the pecking order as the Sea Robbers continue pushing for more trophies after winning the MTN8.

However, Nga is confident his time to shine will come, but currently, he is working harder to get into the starting XI.

WHAT HE SAID: "We have 35 players and every player must be given a chance to play," Nga told the media.

"But I’m happy for those who are playing now, especially those who are playing in my position like [Zakhele] Lepasa and Evidence Makgopa because they are doing well.

"I wouldn’t sit here and say I’m not happy because it is football – everyone has his own time. I just have to accept the situation even though I don’t feel better, but you have to accept the situation.

"I am pushing myself hard. Even now I have my own personal trainer – working hard, trying to fix some details and when I’m coming back stronger, I’m not going to be the same.

"I didn’t come to Pirates because I have a family member – it meant they saw something in me that I can do.

"Even those that don’t like me, I must transform that for them to like me and I know it is going to come."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nga was a key player for former team Chippa United in the 2021/22 season, scoring 10 goals in the process.

He joined Bucs the following campaign and has since played just 17 games across all competitions, scoring a goal in the process.

The most recent game he featured was away in Botswana in the first leg of the Caf Champions League's second preliminary round that Pirates lost by a solitary goal.

WHAT NEXT: Lepasa has been the main man at the Sea Robbers, but Nga can work on his finishing in training and replace Makgopa before eventually getting to the top.

If that does not happen, the forward has to give his best and start in some domestic Cup competitions.

Apart from the PSL, the Soweto giants are in the Nedbank Cup and the recently-launched Carling Knockout.