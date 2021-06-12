NFD champions Sekhukhune United promoted to PSL

The Chilli Boys will take on Richards Bay and Royal AM as they battle to retain their status in the top-flight

The Premier Soccer League has announced Sekhukhune United have been promoted.

Royal AM, who finished second on the 2020/21 National First Division standings, will compete in the PSL promotion/relegation play-offs.

This comes after the league confirmed that the application to review Hilton Epstein's ruling to award Sekhukhune three points was dismissed by Judge Roland Sutherland.

Therefore, Sekhukhune were officially crowned NFD champions and the Limpopo side secured automatic promotion to the PSL for the first time in the club's history.

The PSL released the following statement on Saturday as they also announced that Royal AM will now join Chippa United and Richards Bay in the relegation/promotion play-offs.

"Judge Roland Sutherland today, 12 June 2021, handed down an order dealing with the disputes that arose at the end of the NFD," a statement read.

"The Premier Soccer League intervened in the proceedings and asked, by way of a counterclaim, for a declaratory order that the NSL Handbook is not silent, and that it deals fully with the way in which the NSL Disciplinary Committee and/or the Safa Arbitration Tribunal must deal with misconduct matters in professional football in South Africa."

"Judge Sutherland granted the declaratory order the League sought. Judge Sutherland also confirmed the two Safa Arbitration Tribunal awards handed down by Advocates Epstein and Cassim SC which impacted the final log standings."

"These awards were challenged by Polokwane City and TS Sporting. Neither challenge was upheld."

"The consequence is that Sekhukhune United Football Club have secured automatic promotion to the PSL for next season, while Chippa United, Royal AM, and Richards Bay Football Clubs will contest the promotion/relegation play-offs which will commence on the 15th of June 2021."

Chippa will take part in the play-offs after finishing 15th on the 2020/21 PSL standings and they will be keen to retain their status in the top-flight by winning the play-offs.

While Richards Bay secured their place in the play-offs after finishing third on the NFD standings and they are hoping to clinch promotion to the PSL for the first time.

The play-off matches are scheduled to start on June 15 and end on June 30.