Neymar's season over as PSG star hit with three-match ban for punching Rennes fan

The world's most expensive player will not play again for the French champions this term and will now turn his attention to the Copa America in Brazil

forward Neymar has been handed a three-match suspension after punching a supporter in the aftermath of his side's Coupe de final defeat.

The champions - who had Kylian Mbappe sent off late in the game - were beaten 9-8 on penalties following a 2-2 draw at Stade de France as their hopes of a domestic double were dashed.

Neymar was then videoed attacking a fan on his way to collect his runners-up medal as the PSG team were ridiculed by the jubilant Rennes support.

The French Football Federation have now announced that the world's most expensive player will be forced to miss three domestic matches, with a further two matches suspended.

That means he will sit out Saturday's Ligue 1 clash with Angers as well as Thomas Tuchel's side's final two games of the season against and .

It brings to an end a disappointing campaign for the international, who had hoped to kick-on after injury saw him miss the second half of his first season in the French capital.

But despite an encouraging first few months under Tuchel's stewardship, a foot injury picked up against in January saw his season grind to a halt at a far from ideal time.

For the second successive season he could only watch on as his team-mates crashed out of the at the last-16 stage, this time beaten by .

Despite holding a 2-0 lead from the first leg at Old Trafford, the Parc des Princes outfit were beaten 3-1 in the return fixture after a controversial penalty - awarded for handball by Presnel Kimpembe - was converted by Marcus Rashford in injury-time.

An angry Neymar posted an expletive-laden message on Instagram in protest at the performance of the officials; an action that recently saw him pick up a separate three-match European suspension that will see him miss PSG's opening group games in next season's Champions League.

In their star turn's absence, PSG did go on to seal the Ligue 1 title, though they stumbled over the line somewhat with Tuchel's side currently on a run of one win in seven matches across all competitions.

That sequence included a 5-1 humbling at second-placed as well as the cup final defeat to Rennes which meant they failed to win either of the domestic cup competitions in France for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Neymar will now turn his attention towards the summer and winning the Copa America on home soil with Brazil, with the Selecao getting their tournament under way against on June 14.