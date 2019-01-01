Neymar taken off with injury in Brazil's friendly with Qatar

The Paris Saint-Germain forward went straight to the dressing room early in Wednesday's friendly

Neymar was forced out of 's friendly with after suffering an early injury in the pre-Copa America clash.

The star started in a front three alongside Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus as Brazil began preparations for this summer's South American tournament.

But Neymar was forced out after just 21 minutes after suffering an apparent right ankle injury in a tackle.

The Brazil star was seen crying on the bench after suffering the injury and was helped down to the dressing room with the assistance of team personnel.

Neymar was replaced by Soares in the Brazil lineup.

The injury puts Neymar's Copa America status into doubt as Brazil set sights on winning the tournament for the first time since 2007 as they host the competition on home soil.

Neymar has recently vehemently denied a rape allegation being levelled at him to Sao Paulo police, following claims from a Brazilian woman he met in Paris.

Police in Brazil confirmed to Goal that there is a complaint against Neymar, but would not discuss details of the case, which was filed on May 31.

The rape allegation levelled at Neymar could prompt the Brazil forward to skip the Copa America, Brazilian Football Confederation vice-president Francisco Noveletto said on Wednesday.

Brazil had opened up a lead just moments before Neymar's injury, with Richarlison providing the game's first goal in the 16th minute on an assist from Dani Alves.

Just moments after Neymar's departure, Brazil scored again, with Gabriel Jesus firing on home with Richarlison playing provider this time around.

Brazil, widely seen as one of the favourites to win the tournament this summer, are set to kick off the Copa America on June 14 against in the competition's opener.

The Selecao will then take on and to close the group stages.

Before that, though, Brazil face Honduras on Sunday in one last pre-tournament friendly.