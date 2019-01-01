Neymar not banned from PSG squad - Leonardo

The Brazil international continues to be linked to a move, but the director says he is on his way back after recovering from injury

sporting director Leonardo has dismissed reports that Neymar has been removed from the squad because he wants to leave the club.

The star has been trying to leave the giants this summer, with and reportedly battling for his signature.

Leonardo said last week that talks over Neymar's potential exit have progressed, but insisted no deal has been agreed.

Meanwhile, the PSG fans expressed their anger towards Neymar during their Ligue 1 opener against Nimes, chanting "son of a b*tch" and holding banners telling the 27-year-old to "get out" of the club.

Neymar was absent from the game and has not been training with his team-mates, sparking reports he has been banned from the squad.

But Leonardo insists he has been working on his recovery from the injury that kept him out of Copa America duty with Brazil this summer and the director says he is on his way back.

"It's false. He has not been removed from the group," he told RMC. "He is following a personalised rehabilitation program. He is a Paris-Saint-Germain player, there are still three years left on his contract in Paris, we must not forget that.

"We must analyse everything, we must fix everything before he can play again.

"Things are simple, Neymar was monitored by several great doctors and surgeons early in the season and his fracture is fully consolidated on the fifth metatarsal. Neymar's injury is completely healed."

The 49-year-old added that the French side are still unsure if Neymar will stay or leave in the current transfer window, but he believes the fans overreacted by directing abuse at him on Sunday.

Article continues below

"There are discussions for his future as you know it today but nothing advanced," he said.

"Neymar made mistakes. You know, I didn't know him. As the days go by, I get to know him. And I honestly think he's a good boy with a very good background. And on the pitch, he's an amazing player."

PSG are in action again on Sunday when they visit .