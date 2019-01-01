Neymar move in doubt as Barcelona announce profits down from last season

For a sixth successive season the Blaugrana have announced record revenue figures, though reduced profits could affect their transfer activity

have confirmed record revenues of €990 million during the 2018-19 campaign, though the club's profits fell from 2018.

Ernesto Valverde's side retained their title last term, though the season ended in disappointing fashion with a final loss to following a disastrous defeat to in the semi-finals.

Off the pitch Barca - who last year stated an intention to make €1bn in revenues by 2021 - are in a strong position, having far surpassed last season's then-record total of €914m.

However, operating profit stands at €17m, down from last season's €32m, while the club's net profit for 2018-19 was €4.5m, also down from the €13m announced for 2017-18.

The club have already made major moves in the transfer market during the close season, with Frenkie de Jong - who was signed in January for an initial €75m - officially joining from , before Antoine Griezmann moved from for €120m.

Griezmann's move has caused controversy, though, with Atleti demanding a further €80m from Barca, while the is deal reportedly under investigation by the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

Reports of a sensational move for Neymar continue rumble on, with speculation rife Barca will bid to bring the star back to Camp Nou two years after he left for in a world-record €222m deal.

But any deal for Neymar could be hampered by PSG's demands of €222m-plus from Barcelona if they want to sign the Brazil star.

Wtih Barca making just a €4.5m profit last season, it is unclear if they will be able to raise the funds needed to land their former player.

The Blaugrana are, however, expected to sign left-back Junior Firpo before the season begins.

Article continues below

Barcelona will continue their pre-season preperations on Saturday when they take on Vissel Kobe, who feature former Barca players David Villa, Sergi Samper and Andres Iniesta.

Meanwhile, despite his desire to leave the club, Neymar has been included on PSG's pre-season tour of China.

After the injury problems that kept him out of Brazil’s Copa America win over the summer, it is unclear whether Neymar will feature in the champions' upcoming games.