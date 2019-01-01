Neymar & Mbappe make USMNT star Weah 'hungrier' for success at Celtic & PSG

The highly-rated 18-year-old is taking in a loan spell at the Scottish champions, with the intention being to return to France a more complete player

Timothy Weah admits competition from the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe makes him “hungrier” to be a success at Paris Saint-Germain and during a loan spell at Celtic.

The 18-year-old United States international has linked up with the Scottish champions on a deal through to the end of the season .

He has already made a positive impression at Parkhead, netting on his debut against Airdrie and again during a midweek meeting with St Mirren .

Weah is aware that he needs to maintain those standards, both in Scotland and France, with there a desire on his part to emulate the achievements of superstar team-mates at Parc des Princes.

He told PA Sport : “Obviously at PSG they have the best players in the world.

“Being with that group has really made me strong. I have watched the ins and outs of everyone, Neymar and Mbappe and all those guys in training and I really feel that it has moulded me into a stronger person and a fighter and it made me a lot hungrier than before.

“I don't see it as being much different [at Celtic], we are human beings and we are all fighting for the spot and everyone has that hunger and once you have that hunger you can do what you need to do.

“The competition here is great, Sinky [Scott Sinclair] and James Forrest are top-class players and getting the chance to compete with them and train with them every day is going to make me a better player.”

Weah, who is the son of former World Player of the Year George, admits he did not know what to expect when leaving Paris for Glasgow.

He is an ambitious performer with considerable potential, though, and is delighted to be showing what he can do outside of his comfort zone.

“I was really scared coming to Celtic because I have heard so much about UK football being tough, the fans expect so much,” Weah added.

“I was always confident that I would get the hang of things but being young and inexperienced, you come here and there is a lot of expectation and I have to get going because the fans expect so much, coming from PSG and with the name that I have.

“The debut goal was awesome and I just want to score more goals for the fans and continue to help my team. There is literally nothing I can describe that's better than scoring at Celtic Park.

“I want to say thank you to my teammates, they made me feel comfortable and gave me the confidence to go out there and do what I needed to do.”