Neymar, Mbappe feature heavily in PSG home kit reveal

The French giants used their stars to show off their new kit amid rumours that the duo could leave this summer

Star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both featured heavily in 's launch of their new home kit for 2019-20, despite speculation surrounding their futures with the champions.

Neymar has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona this off season, while Mbappe has emerged as a reported target for Real Madrid.

However, it seems PSG expect the stars to be at Parc des Princes next season with the duo front and centre of their home kit reveal on Sunday.

Mbappe scored 33 Ligue 1 goals in 2018-19 and Neymar netted 15 as PSG finished 16 points clear at the top of the French first division.

Neymar appears the more likely of the two to leave, with vice-president Jordi Cardoner recently confirming the Brazil forward wanted to return to Camp Nou.

president Javier Tebas has however come out against a possible transfer for the PSG star.

"I prefer that Neymar does not return to Barca," Tebas told Onda Cero.

"We always want to bring great players, but in the case of Neymar that behaviour is not good for the competition because in the end the news is if the player has done this or that.

"We have worked a lot in La Liga to maintain the values and we don't want to change the image. He can be a great player, but the behaviour is very important in the values we transmit in the competition."

PSG meanwhile have shown no indication of letting Mbappe leave anytime soon with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi declaring he will remain in .

“Will he still be at PSG next year? I am not 100% sure but 200%! I will not let go of this player," Al-Khelaifi told France Football.

“He wants to be more involved in our project, to grow with the team and the club.

“But I explained to him that what he wants, he does not need to ask for. We must go and hit those targets and sometimes even tear them away."

PSG are set to begin their pre-season later this month with new coach Thomas Tuchel taking the squad to before a tour of where they'll take on , Sydney FC and Stade Rennais.