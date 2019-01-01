Neymar knocks concern Tite as Brazil sweat on another injury setback

Brazil head coach Tite admits he is worried about the fitness of Neymar after the Paris Saint-Germain forward damaged the same metatarsal he broke last February.

Neymar limped out of PSG's Coupe de France victory over Strasbourg on Wednesday following a robust challenge from Moataz Zemzemi.

Subsequent tests revealed the 26-year-old had suffered a "painful recurrence" of the foot problem that kept him out for almost three months in 2018.

The extent of his latest injury remains uncertain, with Tite keeping his fingers crossed that his talisman will only be sidelined for a short period.

"Yes [I'm worried about Neymar]," Tite told reporters at the Copa America draw, where hosts Brazil were placed in a group with Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru.

"I followed the press, I know the comments, I have the same information, he needs three days to see the real diagnosis, meanwhile I hope he is okay.

"We have a scheduled trip to have contact with the players in Europe, we will see three or four important games, Liverpool, PSG and Barcelona.

"To have direct contact with the players, it's part of my activity. I'm going to talk to some managers...and I'll get in touch with Neymar and I hope everything is fine."

While Neymar gives Tite concern, the form of Vinicius Junior will be pleasing for the Brazil boss.

The teenager impressed again for Real Madrid in their 4-2 Copa del Rey win over Girona on Thursday, and Tite says the door is still open for the former Flamengo youngster to earn himself a place in Brazil's Copa squad.

He added: "We had 14 new players with us in our last six games that had never worn the Brazilian shirt. It is a time of transition and opportunity as well.

"When I talk about opportunities, I like to repeat things. It is not a test. A test is for those who don't have quality, opportunity is for those who have quality.

"Vinicius is among those who may have an opportunity. Brazil is open until the final moment."