In a promotional video for Ziggo Sport, Neymar revealed that he used to enjoy studying footage of Dennis Bergkamp. The interview with the star striker was conducted in Brazil.

“I’m a player who takes risks at every moment. Making mistakes is part of your development, and therefore also part of your routine,” Neymar says in the short clip.

“I loved watching Dennis Bergkamp; he was pure magic,” the Santos striker adds in the clip.

The full interview will drop on Ziggo Sport’s YouTube channel this Friday at 4 pm.

The 34-year-old currently plies his trade at Santos, where he has started five league matches this term, scoring three goals and supplying two assists.



