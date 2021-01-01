Neymar involved in tunnel tussle with Djalo after red card for PSG vs Lille

The Brazil forward was sent off during the 1-0 defeat and continued the argument as he went down the tunnel

Neymar had to be separated from Tiago Djalo in the tunnel after both were shown red cards during Paris Saint-Germain’s loss to Lille.

With PSG trailing heading into the final couple of minutes, Neymar and Djalo tussled for the ball near the touchline before the latter was bundled over.

In his haste to get the ball, Neymar shoved Djalo to the floor and was shown a second yellow card by referee Benoit Bastien - while the Lille man was also dismissed for a foul-mouthed rant.

The aftermath

As the pair headed for the tunnel at the Parc des Princes, Neymar and Djalo continued their verbal sparring.

The pair were followed into the tunnel by officials from both clubs, and the row became more intense.

Neymar shoved Djalo and attempted to race around those separating the two in a bid to get to the Lille defender - who appeared ready to confront the Brazilian - before being ushered into the home dressing room.

A big blow for PSG

PSG have not had things easy in Ligue 1 this term, with Lille and Lyon mounting excellent title challenges.

Lille’s loss to Nimes before the international break opened the door for PSG, who went into Saturday’s game level on points.

However, their surprise 1-0 loss thanks to Jonathan David’s 20th-minute goal leaves them three points adrift and also facing up to being without their star forward on account of suspension.

Focus turns to Europe

PSG can shift their attentions away from the Ligue 1 title race this week, as they face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Bayern, who strengthened their own domestic hand with a win at title rivals RB Leipzig on Saturday, will head into the first leg of the last-eight clash without star forward Robert Lewandowski on account of injury.

With pressure mounting domestically, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino could do with a positive result to ease the tension.

