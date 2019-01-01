Neymar interview recording stolen as PSG star returns to training

The forward has returned to training, but the recording of his interview for Brazilian television may not air

Neymar has returned to training with , but a television interview with the forward may now not be aired in his native after the recording was stolen.

The world's most expensive footballer did not report to training last week as expected, leading PSG to release a strongly worded statement criticising him.

Neymar's official website published photographs on social media of him back at work, yet the 27-year-old continues to be engrossed in controversy.

He had recorded an interview with Brazilian television network Band in which he was expected to talk about his future at PSG, with a return to rumoured.

However, on Monday, Band said the car where the recording of the interview was being stored had been stolen.

A statement from Sao Paulo civil police office confirmed a vehicle belonging to the journalist who interviewed Neymar had gone missing.

It is the latest twist in a summer of speculation for Neymar, as his future with the champions has become clouded.

PSG had hinted at possible exit for the Brazil star when club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi declared "nobdody forced him to sign" when questions of his future with the French giants arose in June.

Those hints were confirmed last week when new PSG sporting director Leonardo admitted Neymar could leave, provided the club received a suitable offer for the forward they paid a €222 million (£200m/$250m) fee for back in 2017.

Leonardo also confirmed the club had engaged in "superficial talks" with Barcelona over a potential deal, but the Liga champions had not made a formal offer.

Rumours heated up even more this past weekend, when Kia Joorabchian, agent to Philippe Coutinho, accused the club of attempting to negotiate a swap deal of his client for Neymar despite assurances from Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu there would be no sale of the ex- man.

Neymar himself only added fuel to the fire when he posted a video to Instagram which displayed an image of him in a Barca shirt, along with a biblical verse.

The star man also declared his greatest footballing memory was being part of Barca's historic comeback against PSG, though his father, Neymar Sr., has since said it was not intended to disrespect the French club.