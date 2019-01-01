Neymar hails Mbappe and PSG's 'fun' summer signings

The Brazil international has hailed the influx of new players, including Mauro Icardi, Pablo Sarabia and Ander Herrera

Neymar has affirmed he is now happy at following the arrival of "fun" new team-mates.

The international attempted to engineer a move back to Barcelona during a turbulent close season .

Negotiations between the clubs failed, leaving Neymar in a precarious position at Parc des Princes.

He insisted the situation is now "all good" in part due to the value of fresh faces in the French capital, along with his close friendship with Kylian Mbappe.

Mauro Icardi, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera and more joined PSG ahead of Thomas Tuchel's second season in charge.

"The vibe there has never stopped being cool. It has always been good," Neymar told OTRO .

"This year there are more people who are easy to talk to, to get along with. The new people who arrived are fun, they are focused, they are good players.

"It's a very large squad, so you end up having special affinity with one, two or three. You don't have an affinity with everyone. But, for a good workplace, you need to have a good relationship with everyone.

"And with Kylian it's different. He's an incredible kid, he's joyful, he's happy. Not to mention his football, which is amazing.

"We get along really well both on and off the pitch. I think this makes thing easier, for our game, for our team, because we always help each other, and this is reflected in our team, of course."

Neymar's efforts to leave PSG upset the club's supporters, who booed the world's most expensive player on his return to the team in September.

Four goals in five games have gone some way to placating the critics and providing evidence behind Neymar's assurance that he is fully committed to performing on the pitch.

"Soon the love will return, God willing," he said of his relationship with the fans.

"It is normal, I understand their feelings too. I understand what goes on, or I can try to understand what goes on in their minds. But I ask them to understand me too."

Neymar is currently nursing a thigh injury and will miss PSG's midweek trip to in action - a fixture he was suspended from in any case.