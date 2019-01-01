Neymar expected to miss four weeks following injury with Brazil

The Brazilian attacker feared a long lay-off after suffering a nasty-looking ankle injury against Qatar, but doctors have delivered some good news

Neymar will be out of action for four weeks after doctors revealed the Brazilian forward suffered a ligament sprain in his ankle earlier this week.

The injury occurred during the first-half of ’s 2-0 friendly victory over on Wednesday, with initial fears suggesting the 27-year-old was set for a long lay-off.

However, via a statement released from PSG on Saturday, it has been confirmed that Neymar will miss just four weeks of action and should be fully fit for the start of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain’s first team doctor, Dr Laurent Aumont, and the club’s Medical Board member and leading figure in sport medicine, Professor Gerard Saillant, assessed the injury and diagnosed a sprain of the lateral ligament of the right ankle.

The injury does not require surgery, with club officials confirming it will be dealt with via “conservative treatment”.

