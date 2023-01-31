Neymar Canhembe: Kaizer Chiefs target resurfaces at Sekhukhune United, but Amakhosi move still on?

GOAL has learned that Neymar Canhembe will not be joining Sekhukhune United despite having impressed the club's technical team.

Canhembe underwent trials at Chiefs in December

The skilful player is now training with Babina Noko

Amakhosi have three foreign spots available

WHAT HAPPENED? The Mozambique international is still in the country over a month after undergoing trials at Kaizer Chiefs where the free agent trained under the watchful eye of coach Arthur Zwane.

Canhembe, who was released by Portuguese club Maritimo at the end of last season, is now training with Sekhukhune, but he is unlikely to be signed by the ambitious PSL club.

Babina Noko cannot sign the 25-year-old as their foreign quota is full and he is yet to get some feedback from Chiefs regarding the outcome of his trial stint.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Yes, Neyrmar is now training with Sekhukhune. He is looking sharp and he even scored in a recent friendly match against JDR Stars," a source told GOAL.

"However, he is just keeping up his fitness. Sekhukhune's foreign quota is full at the moment. They can't sign Neymar even though they like him. The coaches are impressed.

"There is still no feedback from Kaizer Chiefs. But he does have offers from abroad and back home in Mozambique. We shall see what happens in the coming days."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: DR Congolese defender Tresor Yamba, Badra Ali Sangare of Ivory Coast, Zambian full-back Rodrick Kabwe and Nigerian striker Chibuike Ohizu are registered with the PSL as foreign players.

While Chiefs have three foreign spots available with Burundi international Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and DR Congolese forward Christian Saile Basomboli registered as immigrant players.

Amakhosi delayed signing Bimenyimana and Basomboli after the duo underwent trials at the club. It remains to be seen whether the Soweto giants will make an offer for Canhembe in the near future.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi will take on TS Galaxy on February 5 at Mbombela Stadium in PSL match.